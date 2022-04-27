Covid, no more than goodbye to masks: “An extension is ready”

You know: we went to Miami for La Ripartenza because it was, and is, the land of the free. We realized it: there Covid stopped being the sword of Damocles on the heads of citizens, the economy almost never stopped andand masks are just a memory. Or rather a choice, as an American judge ruled: who wants to wear them, who prefers to do without amen.

Do you think the Italian government has looked to the Florida to get some suggestions? Not at all. On the contrary. In the chaos of rules produced in recent months, of which we have honestly lost all knowledge and who knows if the Italians would be able to say if and where the green pass is still mandatory, the May 1 we should go towards the new “reopening”. Will it be the definitive one? The summer restart? Here too, far from it.

This was explained by the undersecretary, as well as former Minister of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri. Although the use of masks indoors should expire on April 30, the obligation seems to be extended. Where is it? Such as? When? Because? All to see, yet. But Sileri imagines, or perhaps he is just putting his hands forward, that we will have to cover our faces again “on means of transport such as airplanes and trains, but also in hospitals, RSAs and in some offices at particular risk of crowding”. Translated: let’s prepare for a decree, dpcm or circular with the list of offices a free mask. Do you go to the post office? Wear the Dpi. Do you contact the Municipality? Even without it. Does this seem normal to you?

According to Sileri the extension “would be a few weeks, in the absence of changes in the epidemiological situation linked to Covid “. Goodness of him, predicts “a summer without the use of masks”. But given that for two years we have been assured that it will be the last Christmas, then the last Easter, finally the very last Christmas without restrictions, there is little to believe it. The decision is expected in the week. “We will certainly eliminate the mask in many circumstances – says Sileri – we will be notified of where they will go or not to be used”. The motto? “Abandon it progressively”. So progressive that for now there is no end in sight.