Covid, no vax and fragile: who are the patients who end up in intensive care

Listen to the audio version of the article

The scenario in intensive care has changed. Today we have 3 types of patients with COVID-19 : no vaxes who also come with very severe pneumonia and immediately need respiratory support; fragile patients vaccinated, such as those suffering from heart, respiratory or renal insufficiency, liver cirrhosis, diabetes, but also cancer patients. This is explained by Antonello Giarratano, president of the Italian Scientific Society of Resuscitators and Pain Therapists (Be you).

Three types of ICU patients

Without triple vaccination, Giarratano specifies, “we would have had an 80% mortality in the group of fragile patients in which today the Sars-Cov-2 infection, while not manifesting severe pneumonia, produces an aggravation of the organ dysfunction previously present” .

Then there is a third type of patients with Covid who arrive in intensive care and “they are essentially those who face serious health problems such as strokes or accidents, and, when admitted to intensive care, it is noted that it is positive for Covid-19, and in any case it must stay in isolated wards ad hoc for positive “.

In Calabria and Sardinia the highest percentages in intensive

Today we have a very low rate of employment in the intensive at a national level compared to last year, equal to 5% of the places available. But in some regions, such as Calabria and Sardinia, it reaches and exceeds double the national value. In Calabria we are at 10.6% while in Sardinia at 12.3% (both regions would be in the yellow zone if the color system abolished from March 31st were still in force)

In the ordinary departments peak in Umbria

The percentage of hospitalizations in ordinary wards is also growing. At the national level we are at 15.8%. With peaks of 40.2% in Umbria and 33.9% in Calabria. But the percentages are also high in Sicily (26.9%) and Basilicata (26.5%)