Covid, now Beijing is shaking. “Critical stage of containment”. What’s happening in China

Beijing, April 26, 2022 – Apparently small numbers, but concern is growing by the hour. I’m 22 new cases of contagion from Covid in all Beijing, where over 3.7 million people have been tested for infection in the Chaoyang district alone. Another piece of the ‘zero Covid’ policy from the China.

“Complicated situation, immediate action”

“The situation remains complicated and we are in a critical phase of containment,” said Yang Beibei, number two of the Chaoyang district, where the greatest number of infections in recent days has been concentrated. “For Chaoyang we anticipate immediate action to respond to virus detection and we will proceed with the swabs to curb the spread“of the contagion, he added. In total, the people subjected to the swab in the district on the eastern side of the Chinese capital, are 3,776,033, with nine cases of people testing positive.” Overall, throughout Beijing, in the last 24 hours 22 new cases of contagion were detected, including one asymptomatic “, said the deputy director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, Pang Xinghuo, bringing the total of infections detected since 22 April to 92. . Finally, two other areas in the Chinese capital were considered to be at medium risk of contagion, bringing the total to seven, and tomorrow a new round of population tests. At the end 20 million people will be tested.

The numbers of the ‘crisis’ in China

Yesterday in mainland China were reported 1,908 new cases confirmed locally, of which 1,661 in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said today in its bulletin. In addition to Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level subdivisions of mainland China have seen the emergence of new local cases, including Jiangxi with 91, Jilin with 44 and Beijing with 32. Shanghai also reported 15,319 locally transmitted asymptomatic 15,816 newly identified in total in mainland China. Following the recovery of 2,323 hospitalized patients, detected yesterday, 28,726 confirmed Covid-19 cases remain in the country’s hospitals to receive adequate therapies. Yesterday saw a further 52 new deaths due to the virus, all in Shanghai, bringing the total death toll to 4,828.

Financial Times analysis

The Financial Times today puts out the news on Covid from China with great clarity in the central band: “In Beijing, it begins hoarding while the infections are in ‘serious’ increase “, says the title that combines the alarm raised by the health authorities of the capital and the reactions of the inhabitants, who hastened to stock up on food in the fear of a lockdown of the entire metropolis on the model of Shanghai, where the population has been confined for a month and has been suffering from hunger. But the Ft’s focus is mostly on “the nervousness” that is beginning to spread on the Chinese stock exchanges, worried that the strict containment measures of the virus will cause a slowdown in the Chinese economy: yesterday there was the most consistent wave of sales in the last two years, which caused the indices to plummet into the deep red. Huge thetraffic congestion of ships at the port of Shanghai, (up to 500 waiting to be loaded or unloaded), which could soon affect all global trade. The Asian airport is the largest in the world.

The moves of the Chinese central bank

The Central Bank of China (PBOC) has assured that it will strengthen the “prudent support” of monetary policy to the real economy at risk of slowdown, in particular to small businesses affected by Covid. China “will maintain reasonably ample liquidity and stimulate a healthy and stable development of financial markets,” the PBOC said in a statement on its website, responding to a question from Financial News about fluctuations in financial markets. In addition, PBOC will add another 100 billion yuan ($ 15.3 billion) to support coal development by increasing storage capacity.