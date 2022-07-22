COVID numbers remain high in Puerto Rico

Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high in the island’s 78 municipalities and the positivity rate reached 29.03%, according to data from the Department of Health, which warned that only 31.09% of citizens are up to date with vaccination against coronavirus.

According to preliminary information from the agency, the 10 municipalities with the highest positivity rate are: Adjuntas (62.80%), Las Marías (62.50%), San Lorenzo (53.27%), Barceloneta (50%), Maunabo (48.15%) , Lares (46.74%), Salinas (45%), Cabo Rojo (44.71%), Villalba (44.44%) and Gurabo (44.38%).

Meanwhile, from April 10 to July 9, an increase in reinfections or people who have been infected with this disease on more than one occasion was noted. As of July 9, the reinfection rate was 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“PR data clearly corroborates that it is possible to be reinfected with the virus that causes COVID. It is not surprising, since natural immunity decreases and is less effective against the variants that now dominate ”, recently warned Dr. Rafael Irizarry, a biostatistician at Harvard University, through his social networks.

When dividing the population by age, the most affected sector in that period was 30 to 39 years old (34.1%), while the one with the lowest positivity rate was 5 to 9 years old (26.9%). However, the group with the most cases of reinfections was 40 to 49 years old.

Meanwhile, for the week of July 3 to 9, 765 outbreaks were investigated, generating 2,975 cases, 1,753 contacts and 10 hospitalizations.