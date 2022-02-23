COVID: Nuvaxovid is launched, a vaccine manufactured with a new methodology

Nuvaxovid is the first vaccine in the United States, which is made with a new methodology and uncharted in anti-Covid treatments.

The new methodology is based on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2and promises to be effective against covidFurthermore, because it is from easy refrigeration and it does not need complex cooling systems, it can be very useful for the most needy countries.

This vaccine was developed by the Novavax laboratory, it was approved by the European Commission, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended its use due to to the high level of protection it offersso it will soon join the pharmaceutical market.

Currently, the vaccine is marked for emergency use, but it will be given for the first time to people who have contraindicated the inocula that are available, as well as in those who have not completed their vaccination schedule due to adverse reactions against biologicals made with messenger RNA (mRNA), such as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The difference between an mRNA vaccine and Nuvaxovid

The Nuvaxovid vaccine, which will be tested first in Spainis distinguished from the rest by containing the COVID spike protein, a different methodology those currently in use.

According to the Scientific Information and News Service (SINC), mRNA anti-COVID biologicals are introduced into human cells genetic instructions to produce SARS-CoV2 proteinso that antibodies are created that support the defense against infection, because when they come into contact with the vaccine gain the ability to remember their structure when facing the real virus.

In the case of the Nuvavax preparation, the patient is directly injected with the protein S of the virusIn addition, the pharmaceutical company resorted to a compound obtained from a Quillaja saponaria tree, which stimulates the immune response.

This vaccine will be given in two doses, three weeks apart.

How effective is the Novavax vaccine?

The clinical trials consisted of the application of the vaccine and a placebo to the volunteers, without them knowing which of the two they were inoculated with.

The first study was conducted in the United States and Mexico, resulting in an efficiency of 90.4%the second study was conducted in the United Kingdom with an efficiency of 89.7%.

Therefore, the new vaccine was approved by the EMA and by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, however, the AEMPS clarified that the trials were carried out while the original strain of COVID was circulating, along with the alpha and beta variants. , so that it is unknown if it can be used to confront omicronbecause it wasn’t running yet.

It is worth mentioning that the adverse reactions that were recorded were discomfort at the injection site, migraine, muscle and joint pain, tiredness, nausea and vomiting, same symptoms that already occur with the other vaccines.

There are still things to clarify about Nuvavax

It was reported that no information yet regarding the period of immunityor whether the vaccine reduces transmission of the virus between people.

“It is not yet known to what extent vaccinated people could carry the virus and spread it,” the EMA said.

It was also noted that throughout the study, no additional adverse effects found in people who have already suffered from COVID.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the new vaccine will be a impulse to immunize the low-resource countries.

DO