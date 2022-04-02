Covid, off to serological tests also at the Mediterranean Fair

New service to citizens at the provincial vaccination hub of Palermo. From today, Saturday 2 April, in the premises of the Mediterranean Fair, in addition to the many services, it is possible to perform a serological test for the detection in the blood of antibodies directed towards the Sars-CoV2 virus.

It is a simple blood sample which, by highlighting the presence of antibodies, is able to indicate both the eventual exposure to Covid-19 and the antibody protection provided by the anti-Covid vaccination.

The samples will be performed in collaboration with the Cqrc laboratory (Quality Control and Chemical Risk), directed by Professor Francesca Di Gaudio. Also thanks to the contribution of the Cqrc, in recent days, it had been possible to start the immunological study on the 47 users of the hub vaccinated by a nurse arrested on charges of having simulated and not actually performed the administrations.

Serological tests can be carried out at the Fiera del Mediterraneo every day from 9 to 19, including holidays, only and exclusively by booking at the link: https://fiera.asppalermo.org/site/sierologico/219. Please respect the booking time.

The samples will be taken inside the Mediterranean Fair, in a specially prepared clinic along Viale della Fiera del Mediterraneo, beyond halls 20, 20A and 16, before the swabs drive-in area.

