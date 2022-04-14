Covid, Omicron 2 predominant in Italy: it is 87%. The recombinant variants appear, Iss: “To be followed carefully”

In Italy the April 4th last variant Omicron had an estimated prevalence at 100%, with the BA.2 sub-variant predominant and the presence of some cases of ‘recombinant’ variant of Omicron itself. These are the results of the rapid investigation conducted byIss and by the Ministry of Health together with the regional laboratories and the Foundation Bruno Kessler.

100% Omicron variant, with Omicron 2 predominantly touching the87% (but with peaks of 100%) and the appearance – at the moment below 1%but with peaks of up to almost 21% – of two Omicron recombinants 1 and 2, XJ And XL. This is the photograph of Covid in Italy taken by flash survey than 10 days ago. In detail, the estimated prevalences: BA.1 11.8% (range 0-34.5%); BA.2 86.6% (range 46.5-100%); BA.3 0.2% (range 0-1.2%); XJ 0.5% (range 0-11.6%); XL 0.9% (range: 0-20.9%).

“In this investigation, some sequences attributable to possible BA.1 / BA. Recombinants were identified, which are to be followed carefullyas also indicated by the World Health Organization ”, he comments Paola Stefanelli, which coordinates the monitoring network. “The monitoring network, with flash surveys and the Icogen platform that continuously collects sequences, is proving effective in following the evolution of the Sars-Cov-2 virus”, he adds. Anna Teresa Palamarawho heads the Infectious Diseases Department of the ISS.

For the survey – recalls the ISS – the laboratories of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces were asked to select gods sub-samples from positive cases and to sequence the genome of the virus. The sample requested was chosen by the Regions in a manner random among the positive samples, guaranteeing a certain geographical representativeness and, if possible, for age group different. All Regions participated in the survey, for a total of 115 laboratories that they sequenced 2,018 samples.