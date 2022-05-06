Covid: Omicron 2 prevalent (but there is also B.A4). It rises to 5% reinfection percentage

Rome – “Cases are slowly but steadily decreasing, despite a somewhat fluctuating trend”. This was reported today by Anna Teresa Palamara, director of the Infectious Diseases department of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in a video commenting on the weekly data. “There is a decrease in almost all the Regions – he added – only some slightly bucking the trend but we hope to see all the Regions in decline soon. Even at the European level the incidence is slowly decreasing, there are some differences between the different ones. Countries but this also depends on the different testing methodologies “. “Cases are decreasing in all age groups. Even in those 10-19 and 30-39 years, where the highest number of cases was recorded in recent weeks” added Palamara. “The average age – she adds – increased to 46 years at diagnosis, while it is 76 years for ordinary hospitalization, 71 years for intensive care and 85 deaths for those who unfortunately die”. Rt at 0.96, incidence decreasing BA.2 dominant and the recombinant node Reinfections at 5% What the data say: today’s bulletin The Rt appeal at 0.96, incidence decreasing “This week we observe improvements in the epidemiological situation in our Country: the incidence rate drops slightly and is fixed at 559 cases of Covid-19 per 100 thousand inhabitants. Instead, the Rt is stable at around 0.96, therefore slightly below unity. The occupancy rate of area posts medical and intensive care are respectively 14.5 and 3.7%, therefore a slight decrease compared to last week, so there is a tendency to decongest hospital structures “underlined Giovanni Rezza, general manager of Health Prevention at the Ministry of Health, presenting the weekly data of the pandemic in …