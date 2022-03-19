Covid, Omicron 2: symptoms and spread – Chronicle

Florence, March 19, 2022 – In Italy Omicron is dominantwith “regional variability between 99.2% and 100%“, Omicron 2 is growing: to 44.1% in Italy, now widespread in almost all of the Italian regions and provinces. The sub-variant therefore continues its growth in the Peninsula. To say this is the latest flash survey on the circulation of Sars-CoV-2 variants conducted by Iss and the Ministry of Health together with the regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation. But what are the symptoms, the incubation, the duration of the covid mutation?

Symptoms and duration

The subvariant “appears to be more transmissible compared to other variants of Sars-CoV-2 “, explained Marco Cavaleri, Head of Vaccines and Covid-19 Therapeutic Products of the European Medicines Agency Ema. More contagious then, but with mild symptoms in general. The Omicron 2 variant does not seem to cause any more serious effects than the ‘basic version’ of Omicron.

Runny nose, headache, fatigue with muscle aches, sneezing and sore throat were i symptoms most reported. Cases of nausea and diarrhea. Compared to the ‘traditional’ version of the covid, associated in particular with the Delta variant, they appear less frequent reports of loss of smell and taste, ‘spy’ symptoms of the disease in previous waves. The milder symptoms are likely to be confused with cold syndromes, therefore, very common in the winter months and very common among children. There average duration of the disease is 5-7 days with an average of 3 days incubation.

Diffusion

Specifically, Omicron 2 has already surpassed Omicron



1 in

7 Regions / Autonomous Provinces of Italy: as of 7 March, its prevalence exceeds 50% in Liguria (79.7%, the peak), Public Administration of Bolzano (75%), Umbria (65%), Lombardy (62.5%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (59.1%), Emilia Romagna (58.3%) and Piedmont (54.4%). The only Region with Omicron 2 yet absent is the Aosta Valley (0%), it is no coincidence that the only ‘yellow’ area in a ‘dark red’ Italy in the map updated yesterday by the ECDC, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. Omicron 2 approaches 50% in Lazio (47.5%) e Tuscany (47.1%). Followed by Marche and Molise (41.2%), Sardinia (40.8%), Veneto (38.5%), Calabria (36.2%), Puglia (34.3%), Sicily (30.3%) , Campania (28.9%), Basilicata and Pa Trento (25%), Abruzzo (23.6%).

Omicron 2 and vaccine efficacy

The effectiveness of the Covid vaccine (percentage reduction of the risk in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated) in the period of prevalence Omicron (starting from last January 3), compared to the prevention of the diagnosis of Sars-CoV-2 infection is pari at 52% within 90 days of completing the vaccination course, 43% between 91 and 120 daysand 48% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination course and reaches 72% in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster.

This is highlighted by the extended Report of the Higher Institute of Health, which integrates the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the trend of Covid in Italy. As regards the prevention of severe disease cases, the effectiveness of anti-Covid vaccines is equal to 73% in those vaccinated with a full course of less than 90 days, 76% in those vaccinated with a full course of 91 and 120 days, and 76 % in vaccinated individuals who have completed their vaccination cycle for more than 120 days. It rises to 92% in subjects vaccinated with an additional / booster dose.