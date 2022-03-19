Covid, Omicron 2 variant: symptoms and spread. Why is it so contagious? – Chronicle

The variant of the variant. Infections from Omicron 2 represent the 44.1% of the total in Italy, with diffusion in every region and province. If Omicron is dominant, the sub-variant continues to grow. This is said by the latest flash survey on the circulation of Sars-CoV-2 variants conducted by Iss and the Ministry of Health together with the regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation. But what are the symptoms, the incubation, the duration of the covid mutation?

The sub-variant “appears to be more transmissible than other variants of Sars-CoV-2”, explained Marco Cavaleri, head of Vaccines and Covid-19 therapeutic products of the European drug agency Ema. More contagious then, but with mild symptoms in general. The Omicron 2 variant it does not seem to cause any more serious effects than the basic version of Omicron. Runny nose, headache, fatigue with muscle aches, sneezing and sore throat were the most reported symptoms. Cases also reported of nausea and diarrhea. Compared to the ‘traditional’ version of the

covid, associated in particular with the Delta variant, appear less frequent the reports to the loss of smell and taste, telltale symptoms of the disease in previous waves. The milder symptoms are likely to be confused with cold syndromes, therefore, very common in the winter months and very common among children. The average duration disease is 5-7 days with an average 3-day incubation.

Covid, Rezza: data show rising trends, high virus circulation

In particular Omicron 2 has already surpassed Omicron 1 in 7 Regions / Autonomous Provinces of Italy: as of 7 March, its prevalence exceeds 50% in Liguria (79.7%, the maximum), the Public Administration of Bolzano (75%), Umbria (65%), Lombardy ( 62.5%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (59.1%), Emilia Romagna (58.3%) and Piedmont (54.4%). The only Region with Omicron 2 still absent is Valle d’Aosta (0%), not surprisingly the only ‘yellow’ area in a ‘dark red’ Italy in the map updated yesterday by the ECDC, European Center for disease prevention and control. Omicron 2 approaches 50% in Lazio (47.5%) and Tuscany (47.1%). Followed by Marche and Molise (41.2%), Sardinia (40.8%), Veneto (38.5%), Calabria (36.2%), Puglia (34.3%), Sicily (30.3%) , Campania (28.9%), Basilicata and Pa Trento (25%), Abruzzo (23.6%).

From the latest flash survey on Sars-CoV-2 variants, “we know that the Omicron variant is more transmissible; its circulation in our country is practically all-encompassing and the BA.2 sub-lineage “, known as Omicron 2,” represents over 40% of the sequencing carried out during “the survey. This was explained by the president of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), Silvio Brusaferro. According to the information shown by the expert, “for the data available so far there is no difference in the severity of the disease associated with the two sub-lineages BA.1 and BA.2”. For Brusaferro “it is important to continue to monitor the circulation of these variants very carefully “.

Meanwhile, China records the first deaths from Covid-19 since January 2021, while it is struggling with a wave of new Omicron cases. Two people died in the province of Jilin, in the north-east of the country, the most affected by the current wave of infections, where almost 80% of the 2,157 new coronavirus cases ascertained by the authorities have been registered. The two deaths bring the number of coronavirus victims in China to 4,638.