Covid, Omicron and Delta: first case of double reinfection in Spain

In Spain, a 31-year-old health worker, vaccinated with booster against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, contracted Covid-19 twice within just 20 days of each other. The first infection, ascertained on December 20, was with the Delta variant. The second, on January 10, with the Omicron variant. This is, as reported at the congress of the European Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology, the closest case of double infection ever documented. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

Released by Cristina Gutiérrez Fornés, of the Institut Català de Salut in Tarragona, the case highlights the possibility of reinfection even after having had Covid for the first time and despite a complete vaccination cycle against Covid-19 plus the booster. As you suggest that Omicron would be able to evade immunity from vaccine and previous infection.

The woman, on 20 December, although asymptomatic, had tested positive for the molecular swab during the screening performed periodically on the staff in the hospital where she works. After becoming negativized, on January 10 she experienced symptoms such as cough, fever, malaise and was swabed again. This was also positive. Sequencing of the entire viral genome revealed that the patient was infected with two different Sars-CoV-2 strains: Delta and Omicron. According to the expert, this case also suggests the importance of sequencing the genome of the virus in fully vaccinated subjects who test positive or in those who reinfect, because both cases hide the possibility that a new variant of the virus has emerged capable of evade natural and vaccine-induced immune defenses.