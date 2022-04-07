Covid, Omicron and Xe variant: what are the symptoms

Covid in Italy, new variant Xe. Is it more dangerous? Are the symptoms the same? Do the duration and incubation change? Xe is classified as a recombinant variant of Omicron 1 and 2. “It no longer seems aggressive, more deadly and more pathogenetic”, underlines Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa. And even the greatest contagiousness must be investigated. The WHO has indeed made it known that the first estimates on this mutation suggest that it could be 10% more contagious than Omicron 2, but “this data requires further confirmation”.

In the meantime, however, in Great Britain, precisely in light of the new variants, the National Health Service has updated the official list of symptoms of Covid-19. Recalling that in some cases they are very similar to those of other diseases, such as colds and flu, states that fever, cough, loss of smell and taste, shortness of breath, feeling tired or exhausted and having muscle and bone pain are among the symptoms. There are also headaches, sore throats, stuffy or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhea and generally feeling ill or ill.

According to the latest WHO report, the sub-variant Omicron 2 (BA.2) of Sars-CoV-2 is now dominant and reaches 94%.