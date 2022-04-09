Covid, Omicron is ‘non-variant’ Xj, symptoms: what Bassetti, Pregliasco and Ricciardi say

It is a ‘recombination’ of Omicron 1 and 2, not a variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the one isolated yesterday in Reggio Calabria and called Xj. What is known about the symptoms? How contagious is it? To clarify are the experts contacted by Adnkronos Health.

BASSETTI – “The Xj, isolated yesterday in Reggio Calabria is nothing more than a recombination of the sub-variants of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2, therefore it contains a small piece of both. But once again we need to clarify without raising an unjustified fuss or unnecessary alarmism: it is in the order of things that the virus changes and evolves, there will always be variations and recombinations as we have seen for many other viruses – says Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic di Genova – It is in the order of things, there is no need to worry too much. And as they say since the isolation of Alfa ‘we avoid the terrorism of variants “.

“Having discovered the Xe mutation in England, as well as the isolated one in Calabria, is the result of the fact that we study this virus as never before. This is good on the one hand because we are learning to know it, but on the other hand. scientific, clinical and laboratory news continue to come out which should only be the prerogative of the scientific community, which instead when it reaches the general public, not ready to fully understand what a recombination is compared to a variant, an unjustified alarmism spreads. this – he reiterates – we must pay close attention to correct communication “. As for Xj “for now all we know is that it could be more contagious but it absolutely has to be proven. So further studies are needed.”

CICCOZZI – “It is a ‘recombination’ not a variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus” that isolated yesterday in Reggio Calabria, explains Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus From Rome. “The variant, in fact, is distinguished from another by one or more mutations. The recombinant form, on the other hand, is a hybrid of two variants or two sub-variants – in this case Omicron 1 and 2 – in the same person”. Ciccozzi invites us not to be alarmed by this new ‘guise’ of the pandemic virus, identified for the first time in Italy by the ASP laboratory of the Calabrian capital and of which few cases had already been discovered in Finland.

“It is therefore a ‘normal’ recombinant form of two variants of which it essentially retains the characteristics – continues Ciccozzi – and ‘recombines’ in a point that is not the Spike protein. It should therefore have the same contagiousness as the Omicron, therefore, which is remarkable. It could, at best, present one more symptom than what we have seen so far “. In short, it does not change much, but it is important however, Ciccozzi continues, “to have the picture of what is happening through genomic surveillance, as the British do. We are far behind on this, we do not do the number of sequences that the other countries. But it is very useful to do them because from an evolutionary point of view it allows us to see, for example, that the Omicron variant and all its sub-variants are mixing with each other to adapt more and more and lead us towards endemization “.

PREGLIASCO – The Xj “recombination of the SarS-CoV-2 virus”, not to be confused with a variant “could be only a small variation. To be clear it is like having a blue or yellow Fiat Panda but always Fiat Panda. To understand if” by recombining the pieces “becomes an Alfa Romeo or a Ferrari, it takes some time and we need to put together a series, as we are doing for the Xe, the English one, which has a thousand isolations. Xj must not arouse any alarm, even if attention and the need for further study are certainly needed “says virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan.

“When we have the letter X – explains the expert – we are always faced with recombinants, therefore viruses that probably, infecting a single subject, recombine in replication. We have reached the ‘j’, the ‘e’ is the most detected in England, therefore at this moment it is important to understand that we have the ability to carry out these sequences and to monitor. As long as the virus circulates there will be many variants, so we also take this new recombination as a stimulus to increase what little is done in Italy, that is sequencing at least on a sample basis on relevant quantities. After that, the epidemiological importance and possibly the evolutionary advantage that this recombination has over others must be understood “.

RICCIARDI – “The Xj recombination worries us, it combines Omicron 1 and Omicron 2 and this means that the virus continues to evolve to be more and more contagious. Furthermore, we do not yet know, substantially, what the new symptoms will be. New symptoms such as dizziness are appearing” explains Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Catholic University, advisor to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

The fact that Xj was isolated in Calabria while only a few cases were known in Finland “is not surprising. The geography in epidemics is always very relative and fluid. This is one of the structural elements of this pandemic compared to the past: the mobility of people today it is so fast that the ‘transport’ of the virus is very fast. If we want to maintain our mobility habits we must be very careful with public health measures: vaccine, mask, Green pass, responsible behavior are cornerstones. If we loosen them we cannot to really flatten the epidemic curve “.