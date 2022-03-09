Covid, Omicron’s “sisters” behind the rise in cases? “These are two new variants”, look at the data – Time





As Italy prepares to say goodbye to the state of emergency and the green pass, at least in its current form, a new fear is emerging linked to the characteristics of the Covid sub-variants that are taking hold in the country. They are the Omicron sisters who together with BA.1, that is the original mutation that started from South Africa, are at the basis of the increase in infections in recent days together with the low temperatures that facilitate the circulation of the virus. This is BA.1.1, which represents 36% of sequenced cases, and BA.2 less common with 5% of cases.





In other words Omicron “base” is retreating and today represents 53% of the cases, in favor of the diffusion of its sub-variants. Documenting this change in proportions is the Ceinge-Advanced Biotechnology of Naples, which carried out an ad hoc research based on the international database Gisaid. “We used to talk about BA.1, which at the moment constitutes 53% of the virus circulating in our country, but in reality the ‘new Omicron’ are new variants”, says geneticist Massimo Zollo, coordinator of the Covid Task Force- 19 of the Ceinge to the Ansa site.





“It is possible to speak of family similarities only up to a certain point because the sub-variant BA.1.1 is very similar to the BA.1, from which it derives. BA.2, on the contrary, presents mutations that differentiate it from BA.1” they observe from the institute.





However, it is too early to make predictions and talk about a reversal of the curve, explains Antonella Viola: “We have seen the infections increase in the last three days compared to the previous week, but for a real evaluation we need the numbers of at least a week” he says. to Corriere the professor of General Pathology at the University of Padua. In any case, the positives increase, but not hospitalizations and deaths which are the data that are most interesting in this phase of the pandemic.