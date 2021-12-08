Covid, on DiMartedì Pierpaolo Sileri furious against the No-vax: “Don’t bother those who work, kill people. Only do damage!”

During the last episode of On Tuesday (La7), the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri did not hold back the annoyance for the provocations of the professor Contri: “It is not true what he said about this phantom Oxford school, it is not true that they are doing different things to us”. When he replies that there is no green pass in England, Sileri lights up: “Difficult, when you talk to people who know nothing about science and they think they know is really a drama as well as harmful to the population. He said a lot of nonsense one after the other… “. Then he continues: “When you meet the risk of death you want how you ask for the vaccine, how you ask for therapy… the truth is that the perception arises the more imminent the risk of death is. Talking like this only hurts the population, be careful because there are those who are afraid and stick to these words in order not to get vaccinated. Don’t bother those who work, kill people, let the doctors work “