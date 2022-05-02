Covid, on May 1st 588 new infections and two deaths

Udine. On May 1st in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 90 new infections were detected on 1,521 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 5.92%. There are also 3,468 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 498 cases (14.36%) were detected, for a total of 588 new infections

. There are 3 people admitted to intensive care, while 163 patients are hospitalized in other wards.

This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years (16.33%), followed by the 40-49 (15.48%) and the 20-29 (11, 05%).

On Sunday, the deaths of 2 people were recorded, both women: a 90-year-old from Nimis (who died in a residence for the elderly) and another 87-year-old from Staranzano (who died in a residence for the elderly). The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 5,004, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,241 in Trieste, 2,366 in Udine, 944 in Pordenone and 453 in Gorizia.

The totally healed are 334,549, the clinically healed 210, while the people in isolation drop to 23,967. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 363,896 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 79,183 in Trieste, 151,582 in Udine, 86,914 in Pordenone, 40,681 in Gorizia and 5,536 from outside the region. The total of positive cases was reduced by one unit following a test review.

As far as the regional health system is concerned, the following positives were found: in the Giuliano Isontina University Healthcare Company of 4 nurses, a doctor and a therapist; in the Friuli Centrale University Healthcare Company of an administrative, a manager, 3 nurses, 9 doctors, 2 technicians, 2 therapists and an educator; 2 nurses in the Western Friuli healthcare company; in the maternal and child Irccs Burlo Garofolo of a technician.

Finally, with regard to residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 4 guests and 3 operators were infected.