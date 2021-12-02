Covid, once again no kisses between strangers under the mistletoe in England this year

The invitation to citizens – The traditional exchange of kisses and hugs under the mistletoe it should be limited to people who already know each other, avoiding affectionate outbursts with strangers, with whom there is also the risk of passing the coronavirus. “I don’t think there should be a lot of kissing“Minister Coffey reiterated several times in the interview, adding that” we should all try to enjoy the Christmas that awaits us. This is why we are working so hard to get as many vaccines as possible and of course continuing to encourage people who have not yet been vaccinated. They must come forward, acknowledging that we are still trying to understand the impact of Omicron. “

The measures in place – His statements are part of what has now become a debate in the country on the Christmas holidays and the precautions to be taken to avoid contagion. The Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, confirmed that the parties they will not be banned despite Omicron, but he still recommended common sense in organizing them. For its part, the government already has tightened restrictions in response to the variant, with mandatory masks on public transport and in shops and all Omicron suspected case contacts needed for isolation. All arrivals to the UK must also take a PCR test within two days.

And in Germany no bangs on New Year’s Eve – The sale of barrel fires will also be prohibited this year in Germany on New Year’s Eve, due to the Covid emergency. This is what was decided at the State-Regions conference with Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, according to advances published by the news agency Dpa. The measure was already adopted last year and is intended not to further burden the health system already under pressure from the pandemic.