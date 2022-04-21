Covid, one in five doctors risks burnout – Chronicle

Find this article inside the newsletter “Good morning Milan”. Every day at 7 am, from Monday to Friday, members of the «Day» community will receive a newsletter dedicated to the city of Milan. For the first time, readers will be able to choose a complete product, which offers detailed information, enriched by many personalized contents: in addition to local news, an up-to-date guide to living your city in a new way, reading tips and much more.

Milan – Not only the 71.6% of Lombard doctors suspects he has suffered from burn out, and 59.5% fear they will suffer from it in the future, but 18.5%, that is just under one in five, manifest symptoms clinically attributable to this syndrome which takes the form of a response to work stress characterized by emotional exhaustion, “depersonalization” that is cynicism, professional ineffectiveness. And that especially affects those in professions “with a high relational implication”. The Anaao-Assomed Lombardia, a trade union that mainly represents doctors who work in public hospitals, and “in unsuspected times”, that is before the pandemic, wanted to investigate this phenomenon “underestimated by both colleagues and health companies”: “L he idea was born in 2019, with Covid we stopped and started again last autumn “, explains Stefano Magnone, the regional secretary.

And the study commissioned to a group of Bicocca researchers, adapted in the race to also evaluate the impact of the pandemic, it showed that it “exacerbated or de-patented” the malaise in those who suffered from it or was predisposed, “but acted as a modifier of the phenomenon, it did not cause its onset”, underlines Edoardo Nicolò Aiello, psychologist and PhD student in Neuroscience: if almost all doctors (87.4%) observed medium or severe effects on their working well-being, no major differences were found between those who worked in the Covid area and those who no. While the impact was compounded by more subjective variablessuch as having loved ones or colleagues severely affected by the infection. In short, what has been said for two years in Lombardy about territorial medicine, namely that the pandemic has done nothing but highlight existing problems, has also happened in hospitals, on the contrary, considered the “excellence” of the Lombard model: on the shoulders of the same workers who silently bear the burden of the inefficiencies of extramural health care.

The stress of Lombard doctors was investigated between November 2021 and March 2022 “with methodological rigor”, that is, using psychometric measures and a standardized tool to detect symptoms of the anxious, depressive and burnout spectrum through a questionnaire sent to more than 18,000 health professionals, even if the analysis then focused on the 958 doctors who replied (31.4% of over three thousand contacted). In addition to the 18.5% who show signs of burn out, 31.9% (almost one in three doctors) report symptoms attributable to anxiety spectrum disorders and 38.7% to depressive spectrum disorders.

And the differences there are, but they weigh more than the role played in the war on Covid seniority in the registry and service, as a “protective” factor, e being a woman, which, on the contrary, is associated with higher levels of burnout, anxiety and depression, and lower perception of being effective (the latter element shared with trainees). “There are also individual characteristics that predispose to burn out – adds Ines Giorgi, who oversaw the research together with colleagues Aiello and Elena Fiabane -, and they are the same ones that make a person very motivated at work: who has idealized the one’s professional role is more exposed. Young women deserve special attention “. Giorgi, thirty years of experience at the helm of the psychology services of a health facility, recalls that “companies by law are obliged to periodically evaluate” the well-being of their workers. Yet, Magnone observes, “they tend to treat these as problems of the individual, not of the organization, and we trade unions do not have many tools to intervene”.