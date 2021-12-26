Covid, one in ten people in London have been infected. In the UK, restrictions are increasing

The latest data comes from the National Statistics Office. According to the projections of the researchers in London the 9.5 percent of the inhabitants of London would be infected with the Coronavirus. This percentage would have risen after the arrival of Omicron, the variant of the virus with a higher degree of contagiousness. The role of Omicron is clear by reading the other projections of the Statistics Office: in the week between 13 and 19 December it was estimated that in all of England only one in 35 people had contracted Covid, the week before the estimate was one in 45 people. In all this Boris Johnson has not announced any new restrictions in the country. He also added, however, that in case of need he will not hesitate to act, writes the Bbc. The latest data before the Christmas “break” in which the numbers are not released spoke of a peak of 122,186 cases in the UK registered last Friday. The UK government continues its strategy of encouraging vaccination and boosters to counter the advance of the Omicron variant. One of the strategies was sending millions of text messages just today, on Boxing Day, with an invitation to get the booster immediately. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, on the other hand, are opting for new restrictions, introducing limits on the entry of people from abroad and on the management of leisure time. While the rules of social distancing are back in force and limits are placed on gatherings. The scattered order will ensure that Boxing Day football matches will be played in front of a maximum of 500 fans seated in Scotland, while in Wales all major sporting events will be behind closed doors.

Scotland

From today in Scotland new restrictions on events come into force: those indoors will be at most for 100 people standing or 200 people seated. The limit for outdoor occasions will instead be 500 people. One meter clearance required. From tomorrow, December 27, pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms must guarantee a distance of a meter between people. The groups of people that meet will be limited to three families. Table service will be required in hospitality venues that offer alcohol.

Wales

In Wales, starting from Boxing Day the limit to meet in cinemas, pubs and restaurants is no more than 6 people. The exhibitors of the premises have already expressed their concerns about the novelties decided for their sector. Shaun Barnsley, owner of a pub in Chepstow, tells the BBC that his December takings had already fallen by 65 percent. The return to table service means more personal: “It’s a struggle.” Outdoor events are limited to 50 people and there is a maximum capacity of 30 for indoor events, including private homes. Social distancing of two meters is required in offices and public places. Discos must close.

northern Ireland

Starting today, nightclubs must remain closed and indoor standing events are prohibited. Give her six in the morning of the December 27, pubs, cafes and restaurants will have to provide table service only. While no more than six people from different families will be able to sit together.

England

In England Premier League matches between Burnley and Everton, Liverpool and Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers against Watford have been postponed due to the Covid outbreaks. Although England is the only one of the UK’s four nations not to tighten restrictions after Christmas Day, it has the highest infection rate. Johnson said before Christmas that he “cannot rule out” further measures after the holidays. Since then, preliminary findings from the UK’s Health Safety Agency have found that the Omicron variant may be less likely to cause serious illness than the previously dominant variant, the Delta.

On the cover EPA / ANDY RAIN | A woman passes in front of an advertisement for the vaccination campaign at Euston Station in London, 24 December 2021.

