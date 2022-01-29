Covid: one million and 680 thousand over 50 unvaccinated – Nutrition

There are still one million and 680 thousand Italians who are over 50 years old and have not been vaccinated, despite the obligation set out in the decree of 7 January. This is what emerges from the latest government report on vaccinations updated this morning. Overall, 1,684,240 have not taken the first dose and of these the majority – 1,235,314 – are in the range between 50 and 69 years. In the last seven days, again according to the report, there are just over 178 thousand over 50s who have taken the first dose while since the obligation came into force there are just over 481 thousand.

The protection of vaccines against the most serious complications from Covid remains high. The ICU admissions rate for non-Covid vaccinated people is 18 times higher than full course vaccinated and 27 times higher than booster vaccinated. The percentage of reinfections equal to 3.1%, stable. It is when it emerges from the extended report of the National Institute of Health that accompanies the weekly monitoring

From the beginning of the epidemic to January 26, 2022, 2,009,862 cases in the population 0-19 years of age were “diagnosed and reported to the integrated Covid surveillance system, of which 12,365 hospitalizations, 300 hospitalizations in intensive care and 39 deaths”. Meanwhile, the growth of the incidence rate slows down in the 12-15 age group, while in the 16-19 age group it has been decreasing for two weeks. There is an increase in the number of cases diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants in the 5-11 age group and in children under 5 years of age. Although the figure is not yet consolidated, in the last two weeks there has been a downward trend in the hospitalization rate in all age groups 0-19 years, with the exception of the 5-11 year group.

In the last two weeks, the percentage of cases among healthcare workers has continued to decline compared to the rest of the population. According to the extended report of Covid cases prepared by the ISS, we go to 1.80% this week compared to 1.96% in the previous week.