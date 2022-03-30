Covid or flu? Differences and similarities. How to distinguish them – Chronicle

Cold, runny nose, bone pain, general malaise. Anyone who has experienced such symptoms these days has certainly asked the question: “Will I have Covid or did I get the flu?“, seasonal ailment which, apparently, is thirsting for a violent tail blow. If we add – and families with young children can confirm it – that there is also a powerful intestinal virus and that the variant

it can also manifest itself with typical signs of gastroenteritis, confusion is maximum.

But what are the differences between flu season and coronavirus?

Until Omicron’s arrival on the scene, incubation times were to help us identify the pathology. The first “versions” of coronavirus, in fact, had longer incubation times than the flu, reaching a “brood” of 5 or even 6 days against the usual 3 of the flu, as mentioned on the Humanitas website. With Omicroninstead, Covid incubation times have also shortenedi, coming to coincide with those of influenza.

The main difference between Covid, even in the Omicron version, appear to be the symptoms related to difficulty in breathing. Shortness of breath, shortness of breath and, in general, difficulty in breathing seem to manifest themselves much more in case of coronavirus infection. This is because the coronavirus is a disease that affects the upper respiratory tract. Less present, with Omicron, is the loss of taste and smell, the main signal at the beginning of the pandemic for a “self-diagnosis” (then obviously to be confirmed through the molecular or antigenic swab) of Covid-19.

Cough is another of the typical symptoms of Covid. It has its own specificity, as described by numerous specialists and numerous sources in this regard: it is dry, insistent and angry. Especially in the early stages of the disease. Later it can be distinguished by phlegm. With the flu, however, the cough can be immediately greasy.

Many of the people affected by the coronavirus in recent weeks have noticed this: the feverwhich has always been considered one of the typical symptoms of coronvirus infection, it may not even manifest itself. And, when it does, it never seems to reach high temperatures, reaching maximum “peaks” of 37.5 °. With the seasonal fluon the other hand, the temperature can rise much more, reaching touch 40 ° in the most virulent cases. It is true, however, that with the use of anti-inflammatories and antipyretics the temperature tends to drop, in a variable time between three and four days (less in the case of intestinal virus). On the other hand, even using ad hoc drugs, it is much more difficult for the fever to drop quickly in the case of Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Apparently Omicron – especially in its version reported as Omicron 2 – would give in some cases even intestinal problems (diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea), also common in seasonal flu but absolutely characteristic of the intestinal virus. Headaches, on the other hand, as well as pains in joints and bones seem to belong more to the seasonal flu than to the coronavirus.

The coronavirusespecially in its more recent variants, it has always been noted for its ease of spreading: it is more contagious than seasonal flu and can “count” on a greater number of super-broadcast events than seasonal flu.

Covid-19 can carry on much longer and have more serious consequences than seasonal flu, so much so that the expression “long covid” syndrome has been coined to identify situations of persistent (including psychological) malaise that have affected some of the people who have been cured of Covid-19. Further complications related to Covid can be blood clots or multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and adults (MIS-A). The seasonal flu, on the other hand, passes “by itself” after a few days and leaves no particular aftermath. Secondary bacterial infections appear more common with the flu than with COVID-19.