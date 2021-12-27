Covid or flu? Symptoms, differences, how to recognize them and how to deal with tampons

A cough, a sneeze, a few shivers and immediately the doubt assails us: it will be the covid or is it the flu? Difficult to go without fail because, as Massimo explains Andreoni, director of infectious diseases of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, “these two diseases are quite similar.” And also the malaise initial can be confusing. “Some symptoms may be more frequent in one pathology than in the other. But they can both be prevented with the vaccine. And therefore – remarks the infectious disease specialist – it is important to protect oneself with prophylaxis also for the flu ». To try to understand how to behave in case of malaise, however, there are some particular signs. Although, the experts reiterate, beyond the small clinical differences, it is more the course of the disease that then differentiates the two diseases.

Flu or Covid? How to recognize the symptoms

«The loss of taste and smell – he explains Andreoni – it can also manifest itself in the flu, but it is certainly much more frequent in the covid. Perhaps it is a little less reported if you become infected with the omicron variant. In the flu there is a little more conjunctivitis and the muscle pains of the flu are a little more frequent ». As for the discomfort related to the gastrointestinal system, a few more signals can differentiate the two illnesses. “Let us remember that for example diarrhea – warns Andreoni – is a disorder that is more frequently present in the covid than in the flu”. A few more small ones difference, which can make you suspicious, is visible on the skin. “In the flu we often see herpes simplex, which are small blisters that appear on the lips. While in the covid it is a little more rare to see. In the covid, then, from time to time we observe a rash, that is a dermatitis, all over the body “.

The sore point, however, concerns the breathing and the feeling of shortness of breath. “These are two diseases that affect the respiratory system, but the covid as a whole has a more unfortunate, more serious evolution than the flu.” However, it is difficult to distinguish the covid from the flu if you find yourself with the sensation of a stuffy nose. «Perhaps rhinitis – remarks Andreoni – as a commitment of the very upper respiratory tract, is more frequent in the flu almost always. Let’s not forget that rhinitis and sore throat in the flu are almost always the rule, while in the covid we see them often but they are not the rule. Covid is most often a biphasic disease, you first have a little fever, which then passes. And then comes the high fever ».

In both influenza and covid, one must be careful if the infection affects the lungs. «In both cases – specifies the infectious disease specialist – there are two interstitial pneumonia. That covid has a greater tendency to a consolidation and eventual fibrosis, while the flu tends to resolve completely. Basically, it is more in the healing phase that they differ than in the acute phase of the disease. In the covid pneumonia often leaves relics, while that of the flu normally heals completely “.

What to do in case of symptoms

What to do then to understand if the first appear symptoms? «First of all – Andreoni recommends – you have to swab to understand if there is flu or covid. For the diagnosis, the swab is essential. Moreover, today we have drugs both to treat the flu early and to treat covid. Then, we must avoid infecting others. So it is necessary to wear the mask immediately, even when staying at home, and have as little contact as possible with other people until the diagnosis is made, because it is better not to transmit both diseases “.

As for the medications, nothing do it yourself. “If necessary, it is advisable to take only antipyretics and anti-inflammatories and not to start taking useless antibiotics immediately. Other drugs should only be taken on the advice of the doctor ». The other behaviors to adopt are within everyone’s reach. «We recommend rest – reiterates Andreoni – because both covid and flu are diseases that can be challenging. Any activities or colds must be avoided to avoid the risk of any other complications. And then you need to hydrate well and follow a healthy diet, especially rich in vegetables. In any case, it is good that you contact your doctor to have an assessment of the state of the disease ».