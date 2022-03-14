Covid: ordinary hospitalizations restart in Medicina S. Martino – Sardinia

(ANSA) – ORISTANO, MARCH 14 – In the internal medicine department of the San Martino di Oristano hospital, ordinary activity has resumed with the exclusive hospitalization of patients negative for the Sars Cov-2 virus.



The peak of the fourth pandemic wave had forced the presidium to change its care structures and divide the ward into two areas, one of which is dedicated to positive Covid patients. During the last period, which lasted from January to the beginning of March, 61 patients passed through the Covid area of ​​the Medicine ward, most of whom were discharged home healed. Subjects eligible for innovative treatments, such as antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies, underwent these therapies.



Specifically, four patients received monoclonal therapy and 10 benefited from antiviral therapy.



In fact, it should be noted that not all positive Covid patients, but only a small part of them are eligible to receive innovative therapies, according to stringent criteria codified by the AIFA (Italian Medicines Agency).



From 9 March, thanks to the organizational effort of the health workers of the San Martino Department, in synergy with the staff that deals with the patient logistics service to manage the beds in an optimal manner, networking the hospitals of Sardinia and the Asl of Oristano, patients affected by Sars Cov-2 were transferred in part to the wards of Ghilarza and Bosa, in part to other hospitals of the Covid regional network. The full operation of the Internal Medicine department for non-Covid patients was thus able to resume, with the reopening of all 55 beds made available to the community.



As regards therapies with antiviral and monoclonal drugs, the ASL management is now committed to identifying suitable locations and paths, alternatives to the Medicine department used so far, to safely continue the treatment of Sars-Cov2 positive patients who meet the requirements of eligibility provided for and required by the AIFA. (HANDLE).

