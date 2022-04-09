Covid organic teacher fired by the DS, is reinstated by the judge

This is the story of a teacher included in GPS band II who is identified, in September 2021, as a substitute teacher for a Covid staff from the rankings of the Institute of a High School. The teacher, in November 2021, is appointed for an annual substitute from the GPS and by not taking service she incurs the sanction of not being able to be hired by the GPS of all the competition classes in which she is inserted and from the relative rankings of the Institute of the same class competition where he has been working since September. On December 31, 2021, the date on which Covid contracts should be extended for another three months, the teacher is fired from the DS due to the sanctions imposed by the provincial school office.

What the GPS standard says

It should be known that, pursuant to article 14 of OM 60/2020, failure to take up service after acceptance, also implemented through the prior presentation of proxy, entails the loss of the possibility of obtaining substitutes, both on the basis of GAE and GPS, as well as on the basis of school rankings, for the same course. This means that after the fact of failure to take up service after appointment from GPS, the teacher will no longer be able to receive substitutes for that competition class from the GPS and GIs, in particular, from GPS, also from all other competition classes in which is inserted. The law does not provide for redundancies for those who are in any case in a previous replacement phase.

Substitute teacher fired

The head teacher of a high school dismisses the alternate in covid staff, not extending, from 31 December 2021 to 31 March 2022, the Covid replacement because the teacher had been sanctioned pursuant to Article 14 of OM 60/2020.

The teacher appeals to the labor judge, obtaining a landslide victory in both I degree and II degree. Basically, the judge orders the immediate reinstatement of the teacher, the recovery of the salaries illegitimately blocked due to the nefarious dismissal and the points lost due to the intervention of the measure implemented by the school director.

The DS does not reinstate

The judge orders the reinstatement of the unjustly dismissed teacher, but the head teacher does not enforce the double reinstatement sentence ordered. The motivation for the application of the sentence is due to the fact, believes the director of the high school, to await the merit on the two levels of judgment.