Covid: other 141,262 cases, over 1 million currently positive – Healthcare

There are 141,262 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours. A figure that brings the number of people currently positive to the virus in Italy to over one million: 1,021,697. There are 1,021,697 currently positive at Covid in Italy, 120,713 more than yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 6,266,939 and the deaths 137,513. On the other hand, the discharged and healed are 5,107,729, with an increase of 20,432 compared to yesterday.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the victims are 111, while yesterday there were 155. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the victims have been a total of 137,513. There are 1,084,295 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 1,224,025. The positivity rate is 13%, up from 11.78% yesterday. There are 1,297 patients in intensive care in Italy, 37 more in 24 hours in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 135. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 11,265, 115 more than yesterday.

According to reports from theIss In the Extended report on the trend of Covid in Italy which integrates weekly monitoring every week, in the last month the hospitalization rate in the age group with more than 80 years for the unvaccinated (568 per 100 thousand) is eight times higher than for fully vaccinated for at least 120 days and 41 times higher than vaccinated with boosters. After 150 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing the disease, both in the symptomatic and asymptomatic form, drops from 71.5% to 30.1%. The vaccine efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease remains high, as the vaccine efficacy in vaccinated with a complete course of less than 150 days is equal to 92.7%, while it decreases to 82.2% in vaccinated who have completed the vaccination cycle for over 150 days. The efficacy in preventing diagnosis and cases of severe disease rises to 71.0% and 94.0%, respectively, in subjects vaccinated with an additional / booster dose.

Vaccination coverage against the risk of death continues to remain very high. The death rate among the over 80s, in the period 29/10 / 2021- 28/11/2021, in the unvaccinated (179 per 100,000) is about nine times higher than in the vaccinated with a full cycle within 150 days (19.5 per 100,000) and 56 times higher than vaccinated add-ons / boosters (3 per 100,000).