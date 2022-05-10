Covid, other 577 infections, the positive curve goes up: 77 cases only in Avellino

The contagion curve in Irpinia goes up. After two days of apparent calm, infections in bursts in many municipalities. Even in Avellino there are hundreds of families in isolation. The Local Health Authority reports on 2,729 swabs administered in the province of Avellino, both antigenic and molecular, 577 people tested positive for COVID:

– 11, residents in the municipality of Aiello del Sabato;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Altavilla Irpina;

– 4, residing in the municipality of Andretta;

– 30, residing in the municipality of Ariano Irpino;

– 17, residing in the municipality of Atripalda;

– 9, resident in the municipality of Avella;

– 77, residing in the municipality of Avellino;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Bagnoli Irpino;

– 13, resident in the municipality of Baiano;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Bisaccia;

– 4, residing in the municipality of Bonito;

– 5, residing in the municipality of Calabritto;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Calitri;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Candida;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Caposele;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Capriglia Irpina;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Casalbore;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Castel Baronia;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Castelvetere sul Calore;

– 9, resident in the municipality of Cervinara;

– 4, resident in the municipality of Cesinali;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Chiusano di San Domenico;

– 6, resident in the municipality of Contrada;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Conza Della Campania;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Domicella;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Flumeri;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Fontanarosa;

– 12, resident in the municipality of Forino;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Frigento;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Gesualdo;

– 9, resident in the municipality of Grottaminarda;

– 4, resident in the municipality of Grottolella;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Guardia dei Lombardi;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Lacedonia;

– 4, resident in the municipality of Lapio;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Lauro;

– 18, residing in the municipality of Lioni;

– 5, resident in the municipality of Luogosano;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Manocalzati;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Marzano di Nola;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Melito Irpino;

– 24, residing in the municipality of Mercogliano;

– 6, resident in the municipality of Mirabella Eclano;

– 4, residing in the municipality of Montecalvo Irpino;

– 11, residing in the municipality of Montefalcione;

– 10, residents in the municipality of Monteforte Irpino;

– 6, resident in the municipality of Montefredane;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Montefusco;

– 4, resident in the municipality of Montella;

– 7, resident in the municipality of Montemarano;

– 12, resident in the municipality of Montemiletto;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Monteverde;

– 17, residing in the municipality of Montoro;

– 4, resident in the municipality of Morra De Sanctis;

– 10, residing in the municipality of Mugnano del Cardinale;

– 7, resident in the municipality of Nusco;

– 7, resident in the municipality of Ospedaletto d’Alpinolo;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Paternopoli;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Petruro Irpino;

– 7, resident in the municipality of Pietradefusi;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Pietrastornina;

– 4, resident in the municipality of Prata PU;

– 9, resident in the municipality of Pratola Serra;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Quadrelle;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Quindici;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Rocca San Felice;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Roccabascerana;

– 6, resident in the municipality of Rotondi;

– 10, residents in the municipality of San Martino Valle Caudina;

– 3, resident in the municipality of San Michele di Serino;

– 1, resident in the municipality of San Nicola Baronia;

– 1, resident in the municipality of San Potito Ultra;

– 5, resident in the municipality of Santa Paolina;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Sant’Angelo a Scala;

– 5, residing in the municipality of Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi;

– 1, resident in the municipality of Savignano Irpino;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Scampitella;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Senerchia;

– 8, resident in the municipality of Serino;

– 10, residing in the municipality of Sirignano;

– 11, residing in the municipality of Solofra;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Sperone;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Sturno;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Summonte;

– 4, resident in the municipality of Taurano;

– 4, resident in the municipality of Taurasi;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Teora;

– 5, resident in the municipality of Torre Le Nocelle;

– 3, resident in the municipality of Trevico;

– 14, resident in the municipality of Vallata;

– 6, residing in the municipality of Vallesaccarda;

– 2, resident in the municipality of Venticano;

– 6, resident in the municipality of Volturara Irpina;

The Local Health Authority has started an epidemiological investigation on the contacts of the positive cases.