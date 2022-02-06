Covid: Ottawa besieged by protest, ‘situation out of control’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 06 FEB – The Mayor of Ottava Jim Watson declared on a local radio that the situation is “out of control” in the Canadian capital, whose center has been occupied for a week by demonstrators protesting against the restrictions anti Covid. “The situation is now completely out of control because it is the demonstrators who make the law”, he admitted. “We are losing the battle …. we must take back our city”, he added, deeming the behavior of the crowd blocking the streets and honking the horn to be “unacceptable”.



Protesters have promised to continue the occupation until the anti-Covid measures are lifted. In an emergency meeting, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly denounced that he did not have sufficient means to put an end to what he called a “state of siege” and asked for “additional resources”. About 250 agents of the royal gendarmerie, a federal police force, are arriving.



The protest, triggered by truckers against the requirement of vaccines for those crossing the border with the US, involves other Canadian cities, such as Toronto and Quebec. (HANDLE).

