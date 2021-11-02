Covid out of control in Eastern Europe. Massacre between Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Russia

Rome, November 2, 2021 – La Russia has registered 1,178 deaths from Covid in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The crisis center for the fight against the virus said this, as reported by Tass. The total number of official victims reached 240,871. Infections on the last day were 39,008, down from 40,402 the previous day.

In Ukraine, A country of about 42 million inhabitants, 19,455 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours 700 deaths: this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, taken over by the Interfax agency. In Ukraine, only 10 million people received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 7 million received two doses of the vaccine and then completed the vaccine course.

The virus is now out of control throughout Eastern Europe. November 1st in Bulgaria (which has less than 7 million inhabitants) others have been registered 310 deaths, in Romania (19 million inhabitants) the victims were 322 in 24 hours. Both are countries with a very low number of vaccinated populations.









Bulgaria faces the most dramatic situation globally: it has the higher number of deaths per capita related to Covid around the world. The data speak of 338.83 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants. Only a fifth of Bulgarians are fully vaccinated against Coronavirus. Bulgaria is followed by Brazil, which according to data from Johns Hopkins University is in second place in the world for the number of deaths, 287.46 per 100 thousand. The only other European country in the top five is Romania, in third place with a death rate of 237.73.

Meanwhile in Great Britain the new cases recorded today drop slightly to 38,000, for the third day below 40,000; with the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours stable at 74 and the total hospital admissions also for now settled below 9,000: far from the peaks of 39,000 of the pre-vaccine waves of the pandemic.

