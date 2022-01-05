Covid outbreak, Bologna-Inter towards the postponement. The Ausl: “Probable stop”

It is far from certain that tomorrow at 12.30 the match scheduled at the Dall’Ara stadium between Bologna and Inter will actually be played. According to reports from the Bolognese edition of Repubblica, in fact, the outbreak in the rossoblù club (as many as 8 positive) could lead, through the mouth of the same director of Ausl Bordon, to a stop of competitive activity. Repubblica writes:

“The director of Ausl Bologna, Paolo Bordon: “Difficult to play. We are moving towards a halt in competitive activity”. Bologna’s match against Inter at 12.30 on Thursday 6 is therefore in the balance, like four others in Serie A (two already missed). There is a Covid outbreak in Bologna, there are now eight players in isolation and positive for the virus. Medel, Vignato, Santander and Van Hooijdonk are also added to the list. The last word eventually belongs to the ASL, which for the moment has not expressed itself pending the report of the Department of Public Health, but the director Bordon is in constant contact with the rossoblù doctor Gianni Nanni and with the CEO Claudio Fenucci“.