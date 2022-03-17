COVID outbreak causes uncertainty in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — As an outbreak of COVID-19 grips Hong Kong, its 7.4 million people are wondering what’s to come.

Uncertainty reigns in the city. Products are disappearing from stores, Chinese companies are building sprawling diagnostic and isolation centers, and the government has sent mixed signals about whether it will order a mass confinement for a testing program.

Pandemic restrictions have deflated this cosmopolitan city famous for its neon signs and large crowds. The latest restriction, announced Wednesday, covers public beaches. The health system is overwhelmed and many patients are left to fend for themselves. And the death toll, particularly among the elderly population, continues to climb.

“It’s a desperate situation,” said Wong Wing-tsang, a single mother who spent days trying to get her 10-year-old daughter a medical appointment, who tested positive. “We can only depend on ourselves.”

After managing to keep the virus at bay for almost two years, Hong Kong is suffering from an outbreak caused by the contagious omicron variant. The contagion has spread so widely that there are not enough drivers for the bus and subway system, and many stores have had to close for lack of workers.

China has sent in experts, doctors and construction teams, expanding capacity to deal with the crisis but also raising fears that Hong Kong will enforce harsh restrictions put in place by the central government, such as mandatory lockdowns for entire cities.

Anxious residents have been buying up masses of basic goods, while the government is giving mixed signals on whether to test the entire population or order a full lockdown. Cases of the virus have become so widespread among truckers that meat and vegetable shipments have been disrupted, sparking fears of shortages.

“Honestly, I think the government changes its mind so much that it’s hard for us people to plan,” said Alison Hui, a Hong Kong resident.

“We never know if an ad is true or not. It really causes a lot of concern,” she added.