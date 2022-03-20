COVID Outbreak Forces Closure of Peabody High School – NBC Boston

A Massachusetts high school will be closed for cleaning Friday amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

School officials in Concord said they have been watching the outbreak at Peabody High School in sixth grade. So far this week, they have seen 44 reported cases and a significant number of absences, according to a letter to families from Superintendent Laurie Hunter.

In light of the growing numbers, district officials, in consultation with local public health officials and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, decided to cancel classes and close school Friday to allow sick students the opportunity to recover and stop the spread of the virus. They hope to reopen on Monday.

Officials noted that the other schools in the district have low COVID counts.

“All other schools will operate as normal and remain optional tomorrow. No one can explain why these events are occurring in such an isolated fashion thus far. Clearly, exposure at the school played a role. We will continue to work with health officials and the DESE to determine any other necessary mitigation steps,” Hunter wrote in the letter.

During the closure, the school will be cleaned. Sixth grade students and staff have been provided with antigen tests to use before returning on Monday, or if they start showing symptoms.