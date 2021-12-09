Covid outbreak in Tottenham, Conte troubled: “We are scared”

It has been a while since Antonio Conte did not show himself in public, then in a press conference, so deeply marked by the whirlwind of events that have upset and are influencing the Tottenham. In fact, there are 13 players and staff members who tested positive for Covid on the eve of the challenge of Conference League against the Rennes which, due to this emergency and in compliance with current regulations, has been postponed.

Antonio Conte: the words at the press conference, the complaint

The coach of the Spurs he exhibited an unusual fragility, a vulnerability that only these adverse events in their unrepeatable unpredictability can affect a system, and in a prepared and codified context, such as that of a sequence of pre-game declarations.

“Already we are 7 players and 5 positive staff members al Covid, the problem is that every day we discover new people infected. Who will it be tomorrow? Will I be the new positive? Another player? Another one of the staff? We are worried, we all have families. Why take such risks? We are scared ”, the coach’s outburst before the official postponement of the Conference League match against Rennes. “There are new positives every day. And everyone is a little scared, also because we have a family. Why should one risk being infected? ”, He said With you in a dramatic and authentic narration of the fears that, even in football played, condition and guide professional decisions which then hide consequences on a personal level to which the coach has continually referred, in the course of his statements.

The risks for Conte in the Premier for the Tottenham outbreak

The postponement could instead also take place on the occasion of Sunday’s Premier League match against Brighton.

“Talking about football today is impossible, what is happening is saddening me – Conte’s comment – The situation is serious, there is a great infection. We will try to prepare for the match against Rennes, but it will be really difficult. Two positives emerged today. And tomorrow? Maybe it’s my turn, who knows. Better me than a player, but in any case it is not the right thing because each of us is in contact with family members ”.

A state of great anxiety and uncertainty that is scourging the environment from within Tottenham And Antonio Conte, who will be informed of the fate of his team in Premier later due to the difference adopted by the English protocol with respect to what was decided by the Uefa. A wait that promises to be already exhausting.

VIRGILIO SPORT