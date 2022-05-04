COVID Outbreak Linked to Dancing at Sacramento, CA High School

CK McClatchy High School students walk out of classes in 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic. Sacramento City Unified officials said 21 cases of the virus have been linked to an 11th-grade student event on campus on Saturday, April 23, 2022. rbyer@sacbee.com

Dozens of students at Sacramento’s CK McClatchy High School have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks, and district officials link the outbreak, at least in part, to a school dance last month.

At least 50 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Land Park High School since April 21, Sacramento City Unified School District spokesman Alexander Goldberg said in an emailed response Wednesday by the morning.

“The district has verified that at least 21 of those individuals were present at the Junior Prom”, which was held on April 23, Goldberg said. “However, due to the high number of overlapping social and school contacts, it is difficult to determine where transmission occurs.”

Exposure notices were sent to those who were in close contact with the positive cases, Goldberg said.

It was not immediately clear if the 21 cases included only students, or if any McClatchy staff or dance chaperones also tested positive.

The Sacramento School District reported 35 active cases at McClatchy High on Tuesday: 34 students and one staff member, according to a bi-weekly update from the district’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

The recent outbreak, first reported Tuesday by KCRA 3, is the largest in the high school since January, when the omicron variant produced a major uptick across the country, largely coinciding with the return of winter break from basic education schools. It also appears to be one of the first significant publicly disclosed outbreaks of COVID-19 anywhere in the Sacramento area since the omicron wave tapered off in late February.

The cluster of cases began days after most Sacramento City Unified campuses returned from spring break on April 18. Yet no other schools in the district have reported major outbreaks in the two weeks since the holidays ended. Aside from John F. Kennedy High School, with 11 cases, none of the district’s 73 other campuses had more than six active cases Tuesday, according to the district’s data tracker.

The dance required proof of vaccination or a negative test

“To all those who attended the Junior Prom they were required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result upon entry, and the use of masks was recommended,” Goldberg’s emailed statement continues.

“At large indoor extracurricular events within SCUSD, schools require upon entry that everyone wear a mask or verify vaccination status or negative COVID test at the door.”

Goldberg did not immediately respond to a query from The Sacramento Bee about the vaccination status of the 50 recent cases.

According to the district’s COVID-19 data tracker, 74% of CK McClatchy students are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. About 21% have not been vaccinated or have not reported their vaccination status to the district. The remaining 5% have documented exemptions.

The school’s immunization rates are several percentage points higher among 11th graders and seniors than freshmen and 10th graders.

About 79% of McClatchy’s 11th graders are at least partially vaccinated, 18% have not been vaccinated or have not documented their immunization status, and the remaining 3% have exemptions. Rates are similar among twelfth graders. Approximately 72% of tenth graders and 71% of ninth graders are at least partially vaccinated.

McClatchy High’s prom is scheduled for May 14, according to the school’s website.

In a prepared statement, Victoria Flores, the director of student support and health services at Sacramento City Unified, called the dance events “rites of passage for our students.”

“With the mental health impact of the pandemic, these types of extracurricular events often bring hope and joy to those who attend and participate,” Flores wrote. “As COVID remains a concern, this is the balance we continue to weigh.”

McClatchy, which has more than 2,000 students, has recorded 327 total cases of the virus in students and 16 in staff members since the start of the 2021-22 academic year in August. The high school had 225 confirmed cases in January, followed by 38 in February and just three in March.

Transmission of COVID-19 is on the rise again in the Sacramento area, throughout California and across the country, likely because the most contagious subvariants of omicron called BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 are gaining traction.

The statewide daily case rate has risen to 12.4 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public Health reported in an update Tuesday, marking a 118% increase since April 1. Test positivity has risen to 3.2%, up from 1.3% at the beginning of last month.

Sacramento County’s case rate has increased from 4.0 per 100,000 people to 8.7 per 100,000 since April 1, and positivity has gone from 1.7% to 3.9%, according to CDPH data.