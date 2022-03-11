Covid outdoor areas extended. But not to the artisans – Chronicle

by Paolo

Rosé

Shot of the kidneys of the Municipality, which gives a hand to public establishments by extending the possibility of using the so-called ‘Covid dehors’, or the additional tables, until 30 June. The decision, made official yesterday, however, has brought with it a controversial queue, because Palazzo d’Accursio next to the extension has also announced that for the artisan workshops, from April 1st, the possibility of using the dehors, of any kind, will completely cease. In fact, we return to the ordinary discipline, which existed before Covid: the municipal regulations do not give the artisans the possibility to take advantage of outdoor tables. The custom had begun precisely with the pandemic emergency, a couple of years ago, when the extraordinary discipline had also allowed ice cream parlors, piadinerie and bakers to be able to install outdoor areas. However, the Municipality now needs not to overturn the balance, and therefore if there is a prororga for public businesses (until June), for artisans from April 1st we return to the old world. Obviously the decision was not taken well by the category.

THE FACE TO FACE

Starting from the end, Cna’s words are significant. “The administration has expressed the need to further reduce the pressure of the dehors on the public space – declares Claudio Pazzaglia, director of Cna Bologna -. This proposal does not surprise us at all, but we cannot but find ourselves in total disagreement. Ours are companies that like public establishments, the measures of social distancing suffered, to which the Municipality had granted mere sessions. It has always been said to these activities that they have no right to occupy public land when instead the national law speaks of a ban on ‘assisted consumption on the spot ‘- continues Pazzaglia -. These are two very different things. Cna at all levels has always complained of an extremely restrictive interpretation of the law, even though it is aware that it is up to the entity to authorize or not authorize it within its decision-making autonomy of these occupations “. Including the councilor Luisa Guidone, present at yesterday’s summit with the general manager Valerio Montalto. “We are not celebrating this decision, there is no punitive logic – explains Guidone -, but the intention is to return to the ‘normal’ regulation. Removing the dehors from the artisans allows us to reduce that impact by 30% and to start to better rationalize the public space “. The dialogue with the artisan associations, however, did not stop. “We are discussing why we want to enhance beautiful artisan projects outside the center, and in that case we could also allow to put tables”.

THE DEROGATION

Thanks to the Milleproroghe public exercises rejoice. However, they would also like to exempt the tax on public land (the Cosap) at 100% at least for the next quarter. Discounts are not foreseen for now, only the Tari at 50% would remain. Fipe-Ascom: “We cannot say we are not happy, but what we want is to say that we also need a discount on the Cosap. The difficulties for the category remain and are strong, we will talk about it again at the next meeting”. On a national level, Confesercenti was the bearer of the proposal, partially accepted, to extend the Covid Dehors (up to the whole summer). “We are quite satisfied with the extension – argues the provincial director Loreno Rossi -, but now we are counting on reaching the 100% exemption of Cosap, at least until June. For our category it is a terrible climate, the increases in bills are a crazy thing. I repeat, we hope to be even more satisfied after the next meeting “. Guidone as a possibility, but not too much. “We must evaluate the effects of such an exemption on the municipal budget, complex and delicate, the expensive energy has also affected the Municipality. We will see, we are in the analysis phase – underlines the councilor for Commerce -. The meeting with the associations category was interesting, we shared the delicate moment. Of course, the extraordinary, albeit reduced, dehors bring with them problems, such as the loading and unloading of goods. Next week we will meet again “.