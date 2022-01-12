Covid, over 2 million positives, 101,762 cases but 227 victims in 24 hours – Health

The currently positive for Covid in Italy have exceeded 2 million: there are 2,004,597, according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. 2,004,597 are currently positive for Covid in Italy, 60,618 more than yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 7,554,344 and 139,265 deaths. On the other hand, the discharged and healed are 5,410,482, with an increase of 56,560 compared to yesterday.

There are 101,762 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 155,659. The victims are instead 227, up from yesterday, when there were 157.

There are 612,821 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday it was 993.201. The positivity rate is 16.6%, up slightly from 15.7% yesterday. There are 1,606 patients in intensive care, 11 more in 24 hours in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 114. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 16,340, or 693 more than yesterday

Nationally, the occupancy rate of beds occupied by Covid patients in the wards rises to 24% and, in 24 hours, the rate increases in 13 regions: Valle d’Aosta (back 45%), Abruzzo (22%), Calabria (36%), Campania (23%), Friuli (27%), Lazio (23%), Lombardy (28%), Molise (16%), PA Bolzano (16%), Piedmont (30%), Sicily (30%), Tuscany (21%), Umbria (30%). Stable above the 15% threshold: Basilicata (19%), Emilia Romagna (21%), Marche (25%), PA Trento (20%), Puglia (16%), Veneto (23%). The only one below the threshold is Sardinia (stable at 12%). The rate is falling but high in Liguria (36%). These are the Agenas data of January 9th.

Nationally, 17% of ICU places are occupied by Covid patients (it was 11% on December 24) and the rate grows in 9 regions in 24 hours: Calabria (18%), Emilia Romagna (17% ), Friuli Venezia Giulia (21%), Lazio (21%), Liguria (21%), Lombardy (16%), PA Trento (29%), Umbria (15%), Veneto (21%). This is what emerges from the Agenas monitoring of 9 January. The rate is stable above the 10% threshold in Abruzzo (15%), Campania (11%), Piedmont (23%), Sardinia (12%), Sicily (16%), Tuscany (20%), Valle d ‘ Aosta (18%). Marche (21%), Bolzano PA (18%) are down. Stable below 10% Basilicata (3%), Molise (5%) and Puglia (8%).