Covid, over 5 thousand infections in Sicily and an increasing trend: 27 deaths

The cases of Covid in Sicily remain practically unchanged compared to yesterday: 5,076 against the 5079 recorded on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 17.3%. The Region specifies that among today’s infections there are also 540 related to the previous days, while yesterday the “recount” had been more than a thousand. The novelty is that the epidemic curve in the last 7 days has returned to point upwards: + 9% in one week.

The dead are 27, while 9,180 are healed and the current positives which drop to 120,036. Patients in the medical area are still dropping in hospitals, now 840 (-43 compared to yesterday); the number of beds occupied in intensive care is still stable (48) with 3 new entries in the last 24 hours.

This is the subdivision by province of the new cases: Palermo 1.274, Catania 1.109, Messina 982, Syracuse 505, Agrigento 494, Trapani 477, Ragusa 340, Caltanissetta 248, Enna 187.

In Italy

There are 73,212 new ones from Covid in the last 24 hours, compared to 75,020 yesterday and 61,555 last Friday. The processed swabs are 437,193 (yesterday 446,180), so the positivity rate is 16.7% (-0.1% compared to yesterday).

There are 202 dead today (166 yesterday), for a total of 162,466 since the beginning of the pandemic. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Ordinary hospitalizations decreased by 155 units (yesterday +24) to 10,076, intensive care units are 4 less (yesterday +2) with 46 admissions per day, for a total of 411.

