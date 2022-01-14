Covid, over 50 writes on ‘State responsible for damage’ form, doctors refuse to vaccinate her

What happened in a vaccination center in Rome, where a woman over 50, following the vaccination obligation introduced by the Government, went to undergo the anti-Covid vaccination, was sent home by medical staff, who refused to administer the vaccine dose. The case is announced today by Codacons, to which the woman turned to obtain legal assistance. “On Wednesday 12 January the lady goes to the Cesa vaccination center in Via Alvaro to undergo the anti-Covid Moderna vaccine – the Codacons rebuilds – When signing the informed consent that, as is known, all vaccinated must sign, the woman pulls out a pen from the bag and, on the page where it is specified that the citizen has’ understood the benefits and risks of vaccination ‘, he adds a sentence writing verbatim’ not freeing the Italian State, which obliges me to this vaccination, from any possible adversity, resulting disease, or any undesirable effect resulting from it ‘”.

The health staff of the vaccination center notices the annotation written in pen by the woman, and a heated discussion arises. From here, says Codacons, “the intervention of the director of the facility, which leads the doctors present to add to them once a counter-annotation to the form on informed consent, writing: ‘The annotation inserted by the patient on the first sheet and does not consent to vaccination on the basis of what is reported and written by the patient. The patient is informed that vaccination can only be carried out upon signature of the informed consent ‘”.

The lady is thus forced to report in writing on the same form: ‘I want to vaccinate here and now, but I am not vaccinated because I have inserted the annotation that does not exempt the Italian State’. A story that could now end up in court. The lady in fact turned to Codacons reporting the case and asking to be legally protected, and the association is studying the feasibility of a legal action against the State and the vaccination center that refused the vaccination, a circumstance that according to the association could carry out the crime of abuse of office by the doctors involved.

“The episode demonstrates how urgent and necessary it is to change the informed consent that citizens must sign when undergoing the anti-Covid vaccination – says President Carlo Rienzi – In the presence of a vaccination obligation, the State is required by law to compensate any health damage related to vaccination, but no mention is made of this responsibility established by our legal system in the informed consent form, which on the contrary, as formulated today, charges citizens with any risk related to the administration of the vaccine “, concludes Rienzi.