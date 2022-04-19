Covid, Palù: ‘We will know the origin of the virus only if the Chinese break silence’

Palù: “Chinese have not given answers to WHO envoys”



Still regarding the origin of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, Palù recalled that the Chinese “did not want to hand over the laboratory records, nor did they respond to the envoys of the WHO, the World Health Organization”. According to the virologist, there are “many questions: the intermediate animal host that would have acted as a bridge between bat and man has not been found” and “this virus no longer infects bats, so something has happened”.

“We need a European organization to respond to these emergencies”



As regards the way infectious diseases and future pandemics are managed, according to the virologist, based on the experience gained with Covid-19, it is necessary to establish “a European organization to respond to these emergencies, as in the USA”. “Now it exists, but it is a bureaucratic office”, he observed, and then reiterated: “More pandemics will arrive. We have learned that disasters must be managed centrally, not regionally, and that respiratory viruses must be combated by following the sick home. not in the hospital “. “Family medicine must be refounded”, he concluded.