Covid, pandemic out of control: the government warns hospitals. The lockdown hypothesis for No vax

The record of infections in 2021 makes the government think lockdown for the No vax. Yesterday, the bulletin of the Ministry of Health on the Coronavirus pandemic recorded the highest numbers of the current year. Meanwhile, four other regions (Veneto, autonomous province of Trento, Liguria and Marche) are in the yellow zone and three others (Lombardy, Lazio and Emilia-Romagna) are at risk for the New Year. And while on the executive table there is the hypothesis of reducing the duration of the Green pass from 9 to 6 months, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza is preparing a circular to warn the Regions against the growth of hospitalizations and intensive care . And the hypothesis of vaccinated swabs for major events remains in the field.

Austria model

The model the government is looking at is that of Austria. Where yesterday the Minister of Health Wolfgang Mueckstein announced a lockdown for the No vax: from 24 to 26 December and 31 December, people who are not immunized will only be able to leave the house “to visit a loved one”. No Christmas dinner and no New Year’s party. This type of event will only be allowed to immunized people, according to the 2g formula also in force in Germany: thanks to the vaccine or to be cured of Covid-19. This is a curfew identical to the one launched by Italy last year. And, explain today The print, in the age of vaccines, the same measure could be reserved for non-immunized only. The No Vax curfew that the government thinks could be contained at peak hours of large gatherings between relatives and friends.

That is, from 19 to 24 on 24 December, from 12 to 16 on 25 December and throughout the New Year. The newspaper explains that authoritative representatives of the government and health experts do not deny the hypothesis. Which therefore remains on the table, as well as – in fact – the obligation of a quick swab for the immunized who want to participate in events that gather more than five thousand people. Like the concertoni at the end of the year, which, however, in the big cities have in the meantime been canceled. And the obligation to wear a mask outdoors, loudly requested by the governors and already in force in some regions. Another idea on the government table is the compulsory Green Pass even for middle school students. All this happens while the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro warns that infections among the under 20s are on the rise.

Regions on alert

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is preparing the circular to alert the Regions to the growth of hospitalizations and the risk of clogging of medical areas and intensive care. Speranza asks local authorities to prepare to strengthen the hospital system and increase the beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients. The action is in the plan “Preparedness“, According to which health services are modulated according to the epidemiological situation. And another front opens up: that of the school. Republic today reports that the age group where the circulation of the virus is highest is that of minors, who go to school. 28% of social cases concern children and half (51%) of school-age cases were diagnosed in the 6-11 age group, and 33% in the 12-19 age group.

For this reason, dozens of mayors are asking for a “Green Pass for students as well, immediately after the Christmas holidays. It is the only way to save the school in the presence ». Today an appeal letter will be sent to Prime Minister Draghi and to the Ministers of Health and School, Speranza and Bianchi. The criterion of the request of the first citizens is to equate the right to study with that to work. With this in mind, a pass that comes from a vaccine or a swab every 48 hours would be requested. With free tests for minors. And the not-so-discovered goal of getting the vaccination campaign off the ground from 5 years of age.

A safe Christmas

And precisely for this reason, in the meantime, the advice on Christmas safely arrives. “Christmas lunch with the family remains a dangerous occasion for contagion, but we must not be pessimistic”, he says with the news agency To say Fabrizio Pregliasco, scientific director of the Influenza Observatory, associate professor of general and applied hygiene at the Virology section of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and Health Director of the Irccs Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute. “The holidays this year can also be spent with loved ones, but everything must be done in the name of common sense, especially if there are fragile people among the diners”.

For this reason, Pregliasco still advises against long tables, kisses and hugs for this year, keeping children at a distance from grandparents. The advice is to share the holidays only with people who are part of your family, preferably vaccinated. The use of masks before and after dinner is also recommended and, when possible, it is good to always keep a certain distance, especially in moments of maximum celebration. And then there is the third dose: «The fact of getting together among vaccinated people reduces the risk of infection even if it does not exclude it. Get vaccinated and you can enjoy the holidays. The tampon cannot be considered a substitute. If we are cautious and careful this Christmas we will be able to celebrate it with the family », concludes Pregliasco.

