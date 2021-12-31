Covid, party effect in the ward: in intensive care 7 out of 10 are unvaccinated, the hospitalizations of minors double.

With the Omicron variant, Covid is confirmed as the pandemic of the unvaccinated and children. According to the latest report by Fiaso, seven out of ten patients admitted to intensive care in Italy are unvaccinated and their hospitalization in the last week has almost doubled while the hospitalizations of the vaccinated, almost all fragile and with other pathologies, have had an increase of 19 percent. The rate of admissions of minors is also growing (+ 46%), confirming that the disease is not always light even among the smallest.

Almost doubled the admissions of minors

In the week of December 21-28, Covid patients under the age of 18 grew by 46%. In the 4 pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the 21 sentinel hospitals of Fiaso, the number of hospitalized children went from 45 to 66 (of which 3 in intensive care), an increase of 46.7%. Among the young patients, 56% are between 0 and 4 years old while the remaining part of 44% are between 5 and 18 years old. None of the children over the age of 5 had been vaccinated with a full course.

There is a strong increase in the number of No Vax in the ward

In December “the increase in No Vax hospitalizations was consolidated: from 7 December to 28 December the number increased by 46%, while the increase in patients vaccinated in the same period stopped at 19%. I No Vax are about 71% of the total number of patients in intensive care compared to 29% vaccinated “, remarks Fiaso. The growth rate of Covid admissions in Fiaso sentry hospitals “accelerates by 13.7%”. And according to the Federation “it is probably in part the holiday effect that affects the greater number of hospitalizations for Covid, but what the numbers allow us to observe is increasingly an epidemic of the unvaccinated”.

The report of the 21 hospitals highlights “a double-digit increase in hospitalizations, equal to 13.7%, with an acceleration compared to last week when the increase was 7%. From 7 to 28 December the overall increase was of 33% – reads the document – In the ordinary wards the presence of unvaccinated patients is 54%. The age difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated remains: the former are on average 70 years old, the latter 63 years old. The status is also different. health between the two categories: 71% of the vaccinated hospitalized suffer from serious diseases while less than half of the unvaccinated patients (47%) suffer from other diseases “.

Intensive care occupied by the unvaccinated

“In one week, the growth in the intensive wards in Fiaso sentinel hospitals was 18%, more consistent than that recorded in ordinary hospitalizations. The increase in non-vaccinated people in intensive care compared to vaccinated is decidedly greater (21.6% against 10 %) – notes the report – The intensive care beds continue to be occupied mainly by patients who have not undergone vaccination prophylaxis: the No Vax are about 71% of the total number of patients in intensive care compared to 29% vaccinated. the age range in the two groups is different: for the unvaccinated it goes from 21 to 85 years; for the vaccinated the youngest is 35 and the oldest 90 “. “Of those vaccinated in resuscitation, 84% had completed the vaccination course with 2 doses for over 4 months and had not yet performed the recommended booster dose”, concludes Fiaso.

118: “The No Vax call when they are not breathing”

They are unvaccinated and between the ages of 35 and 60, Covid patients who call the ambulance from home when they already have a high fever, severe cough and acute respiratory distress. These are the national data collected by the 118 operational centers with regional surveys. The ratio between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients with severe clinical symptoms has spread over the last few weeks: 85% of unvaccinated and 15% of vaccinated. “They avoid the hospital and stay at home until they can breathe,” they explain from 118.

Flurry of infections among health professionals

“On December 28 alone we were at 6904, now we are at 8001. There are 1097 more infected health workers. This means over 800 nurses in 24 hours. And then we are not a little worried about the percentage increase in hospitalizations, we are at 20% , given that it weighs like an unsustainable boulder on the shoulders of our nurses, struggling with a very fragile health system, trapped between precariousness, grueling shifts and a shortage of personnel that risks touching again that peak of 80-85 thousand units in the presence of such an exponential growth in hospitalizations “. Antonio De Palma, national president of Nursing Up, says this in a note.