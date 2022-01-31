Covid: partygate in Hong Kong, leave the interior minister – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, 31 JAN – Hong Kong Interior Minister Caspar Tsui resigned due to participation in a birthday party with over 200 people, including dozens of officials and deputies of the local parliament, a few days after the government’s invitation to avoid large gatherings due to Covid.



“Today I resigned as chief executive and intend to leave office today,” Tsui said in a statement. “As one of the top officials taking the lead in the fight against the epidemic, I have not given the best example. “. The exit of Tsui, a 45-year-old rising star of Hong Kong’s main pro-Beijing party (DAB), is a blow to Governor Carrie Lam, whose tenure was marked by major pro-democracy protests and subsequent crackdown on dissent that transformed Hong Kong.



The offending birthday party is that of January 3, held in a tapas restaurant in honor of Witman Hung, who is part of the Chinese parliament, which has become a source of great embarrassment for Lam, committed to promoting the zero tolerance policy at Covid, similar to that of Beijing. (HANDLE).

