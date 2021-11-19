Covid, patient zero identified in Wuhan market

The first known case of Covid-19 in the world would be a woman, a seller at the large animal market in the heart of Wuhan, who fell ill on December 11, 2019, and not an accountant who lived miles away as established by the World Health Organization. . This is what emerged from a new study, published in the journal Science, by virologist Michael Worobey, expert in tracing the evolution of viruses at the University of Arizona, which postpones the date on which the disease manifested itself by eight days in what until today it is considered “patient zero”, taking it from 8 to 16 December 2019. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

The scientist noted discrepancies between the public information available, but also through interviews conducted in China, and came to the conclusion that the first known case of Covid-19 infection may be linked to Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. The new study could therefore reopen the debate on the origin of the pandemic.

While there is no definitive evidence, the new information appears to link the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus to an animal origin. Analyzing cases reported by two hospitals before the alert was issued, Worobey noted that infections were largely market-related.

“In this city of 11 million people half of the first cases are related to a place that is the size of a football field. It becomes very difficult to explain this pattern if the epidemic has not started at the market,” he told New York Times. Also supporting Worobey’s thesis is Peter Daszak, one of the members of the World Health Organization team who visited Wuhan in early 2021 for investigations into the origin of the virus. In an interview with the New York Times, Daszak acknowledged that “the date of December 8 was a mistake”.