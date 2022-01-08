Covid, peak of deaths in GB: 313 in 24 hours. Over 150 thousand deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

London, January 8, 2022 – In Great Britain 146,390 infections in 24 hours e 313 dead (figure that leads to exceeding the quota of 150 thousand dead since the beginning of the pandemic). A total of 1,227,000 positives in the country in the last week, 10.6% more than the previous week. The United Kingdom is the seventh country in the world to have exceeded 150 thousand, after the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru. According to data from the British National Statistics Office, however, the deaths related to the pandemic are 174,000.

The North East and North West of England are recording ” worrying ” rates of the Omicron variantMike Tildesley, a professor at the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modeling group, told the Guardian, explaining that Omicron’s deployment in London is slowing down. “Hospitalizations are also worrying,” he added, explaining that the latest mutation could make Covid “ endemic and therefore less serious ”.

