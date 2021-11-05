Covid: Pfizer, 89% effective pill against hospitalization or death – Medicine

A new oral antiviral drug candidate against Pfizer’s Covid-19 has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%. This was communicated by the company itself on the basis of the interim analysis of the phase 2/3 EPIC-HR study. The antiviral pill (Paxlovid) was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized high-risk adults with Covid-19. Pfizer plans to send the data to the US drug regulator FDA for emergency use (EUA) as soon as possible.

The oral antiviral drug, Pfizer explains in a note, showed an 89% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from any cause related to COVID-19 compared to placebo in patients treated within three days of symptom onset. In the overall study population, up to day 28, no deaths were reported in patients who received the drug compared with 10 deaths in patients who received placebo.

The drug also demonstrated, the company says, potent antiviral activity in vitro against circulating variants, as well as against other known coronaviruses, “suggesting its therapeutic potential for multiple types of coronavirus infections.” The interim data analysis evaluated data from 1219 adults enrolled by 29 September 2021.

At the time of the decision to stop patient recruitment, enrollment was 70% of the 3,000 planned patients from clinical trial centers across North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, with 45% of patients in the United States. United. If the drug candidate is successful during the pandemic, Pfizer announces that it will offer experimental oral antiviral therapy through a tiered pricing approach based on each country’s income level to promote equity of access worldwide. High-income and upper-middle-income countries will pay more than lower-income countries.

The company has made advance purchase agreements with multiple countries and is in talks with many others. Pfizer says it will continue to invest up to approximately $ 1 billion to support the production and distribution of this experimental treatment.