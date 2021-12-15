Covid: Poland No Wax deputies under writing inspired by Auschwitz – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WARSAW, 15 DEC – Outrage and protests in Poland for a group of No vax deputies from the far-right Konfederacja party who photographed themselves in front of Parliament under the words “The vaccine will set you free” inspired by the tragic announcement “Arbeit macht frei “(Work will set you free) at the main entrance to the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz.



“The initiative dramatically demonstrates how the holy memory of monstrous German crimes can be wounded,” premier Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on twitter. For Rafal Grupinski, opposition MP of the Civic Platform, this is the “scandalous and shameful demonstration of moral corruption”.



For the charge d’affaires of the Israeli embassy this writing offends the memory of the victims of the Holocaust.



Among others, the management of the Auschwitz Museum protested against the initiative. (HANDLE).

