Covid, police rights and violence: Amnesty International beats Italy

As has become tradition (since the 1980s), Amnesty International is once again this year drafted and published a report on the situation of human rights in the worldwhich includes the time span from 2021 to the first months of 2022. The novelty of this year’s report is the introduction of in-depth data sheets for many of the countries analyzed, with details about work, violence against women and the pandemic situation. A chapter is also dedicated to the Italian situation, not particularly praised by the organization.

But let’s better analyze the contents of the report on the situation in our country, dividing the topics into macro categories.

COVID

Last July the government had decided to extend the state of emergency until the end of the year to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. After a few months (September) Draghi had also made the “green pass” mandatory to access public and private workplaces. All this without worrying, once again, of hospital facilities to collapse. Health and social health workers had raised concerns especially for precarious and unsafe working conditions in facilities for the elderly. The government’s response was to subject workers to disciplinary proceedings that Amnesty defines as “unjust”: in fact, employers used layoffs and other intimidating measures to silence them.

PHYSICAL AND PSYCHOLOGICAL VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

By analyzing the episodes of violence against women that have occurred in recent months, Amnesty has highlighted how in Italy these still happen quite frequently. In fact, a total of 102 women were killed (data dating back to the end of 2021) in cases of domestic violence, 70 of which at the hands of a partner or former partner. Although the government approved a bill to prevent violence against women in December, the results still seem insufficient. Amnesty also considers the denial of an abortion a form of violence, access to which is often hindered by the high number of conscientious objectors in Italy.

LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER AND INTERSEXUAL RIGHTS

Even in terms of rights towards the LGBTQI + community, Italy has shown itself far behind. Last October the Senate denied its consent to pass a bill (DDL ZAN) aimed at “combating discrimination and violence based on sex / gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability”.

RIGHTS OF REFUGEES AND MIGRANTS

Also on the migration front, the Italian reception and strategy is making water on all sides. Let’s start with the data: it has been estimated that, at the end of 2021, at least 300,000 migrants were still waiting for the documents necessary to identify them. It means that 300,000 people have not been able to fully enjoy citizens’ rights, remaining at the mercy of abuse. In fact, last May, a grassroots union called a national strike of migrant agricultural workers, “To protest against the inadequacy of the regularization measure”.

However, thousands of migrants continued to be exploited in the workplace, often suffering from racist and xenophobic attacks. In this sense, Italy continues to invest its money badly, allocating it, for example, to repatriation or to the Libyan coast guard (proverbially violent towards migrants). In May, Moussa Balde, a citizen of Guinea, committed suicide while detained in the repatriation detention center of Turin and 32,425 other people were captured at sea by the Libyans. Help offered by individuals or humanitarian organizations is often hindered by justice itself. Like the one that sentenced Mimmo Lucano, former mayor of Riace, in Calabria, to 13 years and two months in prison for having organized a reception system for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants.

VIOLENCE BY LAW FORCES

Furthermore, the risk for those who end up in prison is not to get out alive. Amnesty claims that “concerns about the torture and other ill-treatment of people in prison and in police custody have not ceased.” One of the latest cases dates back to April 2020, when there was a group beating in the prison of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, in Campania, against 177 prisoners (causing the death of one of them). For that episode in September, prosecutors formulated allegations of torture and other ill-treatment against 120 prison guards and senior prison administration officials.

[di Gloria Ferrari]