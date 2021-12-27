Covid positive doctor and OSS: they had already carried out the third dose of vaccine. – AssoCareNews.it

A doctor from the Infectious Diseases department and a health and social worker of Medicine from the University Hospital of Sassari tested positive for Covid.

The Doctor and the OSS of Sassari are already on sick leave and tested positive for the Covid test. Both had already had the third dose of the vaccine, they are fine and are in home isolation.

The Aou immediately triggered checks on all the staff working in the two departments: all were subjected to swabs and there are currently no other positive cases.

The two new infections among the hospital staff of the Aou di Sassari are added to the three found in recent days in the surgical clinic where an outbreak has broken out, with up to twelve positive patients. “In this case there is no outbreak”, explains the medical director of the Aou, Francesco Bandiera. “The infectious doctor complained of mild symptoms and anticipated the swab that the staff carried out at regular intervals to monitor the situation, and tested positive. The oss has swabbed, as a rule, before returning to work, and even in this the outcome was positive. Both are fine and isolated in their homes ”.

In the meantime, the colleagues of the two departments after a first negative swab remain under observation and whoever has come into direct contact with the positives is isolated at home, from where they can leave just to go to work in the hospital. Until December 28th they will swab every 48 hours. Meanwhile, from tomorrow it will resume normal activity, with the opening to new admissions, in the Surgical Clinic: today the last patients have been transferred to Infectious Diseases, freeing the structure that has been reclaimed.