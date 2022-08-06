Covid positive, Drake postpones his reunion concert with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

As he was to close his famous OVO festival in Toronto, Canadian rapper Drake was forced to cancel his performance after testing positive for Covid-19.

This highly anticipated show was to mark the artist’s return to the stage alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, a trio formerly known under the Young Money label. They hadn’t performed together in almost ten years.

“I am truly devastated to tell you that I have tested positive for Covid and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is postponed to the earliest possible date,” Drake said on Instagram.

Thursday, July 28, Drake kicked off the tenth edition of his OVO festival, organized every

year in Toronto since 2010. The performance of the Canadian rapper was notably marked by the appearance of singer Nelly Furtado for an interpretation of the hits I’m Like A Bird and Promiscuous.

In June, Drake released Honestly, Nevermind, which became his 11th album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He has since championed this record on stage, notably alongside the Backstreet Boys, with whom he performed I Want It That Way. in Toronto.