Covid positive, Drake postpones his reunion concert with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

The three artists, formerly united under the Young Money label, were to return to the stage for the first time in almost ten years on Monday.

When he was to close his famous OVO festival in Toronto on Monday, Canadian rapper Drake was forced to cancel his performance after testing positive for Covid-19.

This highly anticipated show was to mark the artist’s return to the stage alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, a trio formerly known under the Young Money label. They hadn’t performed together in almost ten years.

“I am truly devastated to tell you that I have tested positive for Covid and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is postponed to the earliest possible date,” Drake said on Instagram.

Collaboration with Nelly Furtado

Thursday, July 28, Drake kicked off the tenth edition of his OVO festival, held every year in Toronto since 2010. The performance of the Canadian rapper was notably marked by the appearance of singer Nelly Furtado for an interpretation tubing I’m Like A Bird and Promiscuous.

In June, Drake released Honestly, Nevermind, which became his 11th album to reach number one on the Billboard 200. He has since championed this record on stage, notably alongside the Backstreet Boys with whom he performed I Want It That Way in Toronto.