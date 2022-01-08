Covid, positive for the do-it-yourself swab: in Emilia Romagna portal for self-registration

Bologna, 8 January 2022 – Closure isolation and end of quarantine: stop to long waits. In Emilia-Romagna from Monday, for asymptomatic patients, it will be possible to resort to the rapid swab at the pharmacy and the same choice can also be made by middle and high school students in whose class a Covid case has occurred, at the request of the family doctor or pediatrician.

For citizens, the cost will be borne by the regional health system, for children by the commissioner. The new measures, presented by the councilor Raffaele Donini in video conference, they will also serve to ease the pressure on public health departments, since “the weekly incidence of the virus, which has risen to 2,153 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, has never been higher, and with a Rt at 1.38 we still expect an increase in cases, today at over 17 thousand, in the coming weeks “.









Pharmacies

“Our availability is total – assures Achille Gallina Toschi, regional president of Federfarma – we will probably start in ‘manual’ mode, pending the update of the Region’s software which will take place on the 14th. one thousand”.

But that’s not all, why from January 17 a self test portal will be active. “We do not stop here – assures Donini -, we are the only ones in Italy to activate self-testing, it is an alliance between citizens and public health to reduce the circulation of the virus immediately, allowing the person who should be positive to immediately trigger isolation. In this way, public health will be relieved and will be able to push the accelerator on vaccinations “. For the self-test, only one of the quick swabs valid in the pharmacy can be used, the result will be uploaded by inserting the photo with the test result. The self test will affect “two and a half million citizens, including minors, but not the No vaxes – specifies Donini -, that is, those who did not want to be vaccinated for contrary to the procedure”.









A continuous open day

To promote prophylaxis and the obligation to vaccinate, “We no longer ask for reservations for 212 thousand over 50s who are not vaccinated, we behave as if it were a continuous open day – explains Donini – and also from tomorrow (today, ed) reservations for third doses will be possible in the age group 12-15 years “. These are about 35,000 children who have completed primary school for at least four months. The first administrations will start on Monday, in order to increase the vaccination campaign.

“We estimate a prevalence of the variant Omicron around 70%, it was 7% the first week, 15% the second, while now it is almost all Omicron “. To doubts about the reliability of the rapid swabs to identify the variant, the commissioner replies that” in war you shoot with cannons, but you also shoot with rifles. We are the region that makes the most molecules. So, we shoot with cannons, but we also use rapid tests “. For microbiologist Vittorio Sambri,” the problem is not the false negative, but having swabs that allow us to be sure of identifying people with a viral load such as to infect”.









Hospitals

The pressure of Covid is also felt on hospitals: “We have the lowest percentage of hospitalizations ever seen so far, because it is 1.5% compared to active cases, but the denominator is very high and for this reason we are now at 15.7% of hospitalized in intensive care, with 140 patients, and 20.5% in the other Covid departments “.

Schools

What does Donini think about the reopening of schools? “The health commission and the conference of the Regions had asked the Government to evaluate together with the CTS what the epidemic impact of the opening of schools could be in the weeks in which the same ministry experts had announced the peak of the pandemic. the Government said that the opening of the school was a political choice – concludes the commissioner -, which could not be questioned. We have taken note. It was certainly not the position of the Regions “.

